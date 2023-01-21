Disquite In APC Over North’s Support For Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is debating whether Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s Presidential Candidate has the support of the party’s northern leaders.

According to information, the north may have chosen to endorse one of their own to succeed President Muhamadu Buhari, whose tenure will end in May 2023, barring any last minutes changes.

In the middle of the upheaval, Kashim Shatima, Tinubu’s running mate was sent to North-West over the week to communicate with traditional leaders and other opinion shapers in the crucial region, in what a source described as a “confidence building” exercise.

Alhaji Yerima Shettima, an ally of Tinubu and the head of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), said in an interview with the Saturday Tribune on Friday that he would soon reveal APC Governors in the North who, in his opinion, were secretly supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The conservative North appears not to trust him (Tinubu) and his running mate who is from a minority ethnic group in the North-East,” a credible source told Saturday Tribune during the week.

Isaadodatti (

)