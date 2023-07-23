Diseases Women Often Develop After Hitting Menopause & Ways Of Reducing The Risks

A woman’s reproductive years cease with menopause, a natural biological process. Although menopause is not a disease in and of itself, it is linked to physiological shifts that put women at higher risk for a number of illnesses. Hormonal changes and other variables during menopause might increase a woman’s vulnerability to conditions like cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and several malignancies. There are, however, measures women may take to lessen these dangers and keep themselves well and happy. This article, based on information from Healthline, will describe practical methods for reducing the chance of developing disorders common among women after menopause.

Coronary Artery Disease:

According to healthline The menopause is a time of increased risk for cardiovascular disease in women. There is an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease associated with the fall in oestrogen levels that occurs after menopause. Women are more likely to encounter heart disease, high blood pressure, and changes in cholesterol levels. After menopause, women can lower their risk of cardiovascular disease by:

a. Make heart-healthy choices, such as engaging in regular physical activity, eating a healthy food, and maintaining a healthy weight.

b. Stay off the booze and cigarettes.

c. Keep a close eye on your cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

d. Talk to their doctor about the advantages and disadvantages of hormone replacement treatment (HRT).

Osteoporosis:

After menopause, a woman’s bone mass decreases and she becomes more prone to fractures, a disease known as osteoporosis. Bone density depends on oestrogen, therefore its drop during menopause might hasten bone loss. Women can lessen their chances of developing osteoporosis by

a. Get enough calcium and vitamin D in your diet and consider taking a supplement if necessary.

Weight-bearing and strength-training workouts are beneficial to bone health.

Bone weakness can be prevented by avoiding excessive alcohol use and smoking.

d. Think about getting screened for bone density and talking to their doctor about possible treatments like medication or hormone therapy.

Carcinoma of the Brèast:

Age is a major risk factor for developing breast cancer, and postmenopausal women account for the vast majority of breast cancer diagnoses. The specific cause of the increased risk of breast cancer after menopause is unclear; however, hormonal changes and other variables may play a role. A lower risk of breast cancer can be achieved by:

To screen for breast cancer, a woman should a) get yearly mammograms and b) get clinical breast exams.

b. Keep your healthy weight by proper nutrition and exercise.

c. Cut back on alcohol, as drinking too much is linked to a higher risk of breast cancer.

d. Recognise that personal risk may be affected by one’s family history and genetic predispositions.

Colon cancer:

The chance of acquiring colorectal cancer is higher in postmenopausal women as well. This increased vulnerability can be attributable to hormonal shifts, lifestyle variables, and age-related alterations in the digestive system. Colorectal cancer prevention measures include:

a. Eat more fruits and vegetables and less red and processed meat.

Regular exercise has been associated with a decreased risk of colon cancer, thus doing so is recommendation b.

c. Comply with medical advice and schedule routine screenings (colonoscopies, for example).

d. Strive for a healthy weight and refrain from smoking and drinking excessively.

Disabilities in Mental Health:

Increased vulnerability to mental health issues like depression and anxiety has been linked to menopause. These mental health issues may be exacerbated by menopause-related hormonal shifts, sleep disruptions, and other symptoms. To promote emotional health during and after the menopause:

a. Keep a healthy lifestyle, which includes exercise, a nutritious food, and plenty of rest.

b. Reach out to loved ones and other social resources for help.

c. Try relaxing activities, including meditation or deep breathing, to allete tension.

b. Seek out professional help if you’re struggling emotionally.

A woman’s chance of acquiring cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and mental health disorders all rises after menopause. Women can, however, lower their risks and keep their health and wellbeing in check by adopting good lifestyle habits, remaining proactive with preventive healthcare, and consulting with experts. Long-term health after menopause can be promoted through consistent physical activity, a good diet, weight maintenance, and abstinence from dangerous habits like smoking and excessive alcohol intake. In addition, talking to your doctor about your health concerns and receiving feedback from them might help you get the care you need. Taking these preventative steps can help women enjoy a healthier and more meaningful life after menopause.

