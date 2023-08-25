Diseases that can make you have constant back pain

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80% of people around the world have pain in the spine region. Even though the greatest desire is to relieve it as quickly as possible, self-medication is contraindicated and even dangerous. After all, the origin of the problem is not always in the back – it may be a disease in the kidney or heart, for example.

In other words, back pain is often a sign that there is something wrong with your organism. Therefore, it is important to discover its origin to follow with the correct treatment. In this article, according to Healthline, I will show you what causes back pain and how to prevent it. Check it out!

What causes back pain?

Back pain hinders or prevents our more subtle movements and compromises our concentration, so it is important to know what causes it to carry out the correct treatment. Below, I have listed some diseases and events that cause this problem. Take a look!

1) Joint Injuries

Injuries to the joints of the body usually appear over time, especially in people who do not lead a healthy lifestyle or fail to take important precautions when performing their activities.

Practising physical exercises without prior preparation, for example, contributes to this situation. Often, the damage worsens to the point of developing into osteoarthritis, that is, wear and tear of the articular cartilage. Lower back pain is also among the symptoms of this illness.

2. Kidney stones

Kidney stones are another cause of back pain. Called colic, it is so intense that, in many situations, it prevents the patient from moving. Therefore, the patient cannot walk or move.

A urologist must be consulted immediately to confirm the condition and recommend the best treatment, which includes the prescription of medication or even surgical intervention to remove the stone.

3. Herniated disc

People who have a herniated disc usually feel pain in the middle of the back. It tends to worsen when the patient stays for a long time in the same position or every time he stands up. The symptom can also irradiate the ribs, buttocks and legs.

The pain is caused by nerve or spinal cord compression. To combat the problem, warm compresses on the back can be indicated. In addition, treatment includes the use of painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs prescribed by the doctor. Physiotherapy is advised to prevent further attacks.

4. Muscle contracture

Muscle contracture is characterized by injury or overload of the muscles that support the spine or are associated with nearby limbs. Its causes are diverse, such as fatigue, tension, stress, excessive physical activity, bad posture, repetitive movements and blow to the region.

In many cases, the pain is felt in the upper part of the back, leading to torticollis. The recommendation is to stay in a comfortable position and calmly turn your head sideways, to relieve the tension in the upper part. Another piece of advice is to practice stretching, to fetch the muscles and feel more at ease.

5. Urinary Infection

Besides the desire to go to the bathroom all the time, burning when urinating and alteration in the colour of the urine, a urinary infection often causes back pain.

Therefore, it is not a problem in the column, but an inflammation that irradiates pain to another region of the body. For a quicker and precise more diagnosis, it is necessary to pay attention to all the symptoms and report them to the doctor.

6. Sciatic pain

Associated with herniated discs, this is a pain in the lower back that emanates into the legs. It is caused by the contraction of the sciatic nerve, which is situated at the end of the spine, i.e. near the buttocks.

Numbness and tingling are the main symptoms. Many patients are unable to walk or sit when sciatica appears.

7. Respiratory diseases

During breathing, the muscles in the abdomen and back act. Therefore, if you have a respiratory disease – asthma, for example – you may feel pain in the spinal region.

The advice is to see a doctor immediately during crises or the appearance of symptoms which indicate this type of illness, such as catarrh, shortness of breath and coughing.

8. Heart diseases

Back pain, added to pain or tightness in the chest, should raise the alert signal of any person. After all, this is an indication of heart problems, such as infarction.

It is also necessary to pay attention to symptoms such as nausea and feeling unwell. Obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are risk factors.

9. Psychological traumas

Traumas resulting from bad events in a person’s life can affect the body, leading it to have symptoms as if suffering from some physical illness.

In this sense, negative experiences such as love disappointments are associated with back pain. It is also worth remembering that the fact of feeling emotionally bad favours the appearance of illnesses.

