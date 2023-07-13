Disease Women Can Contract From Men During Sex

Do you know as a woman, you can contract the disease from a man during intercourse? A lot of women don’t know that despite the deed being very sweet it can also be bitter in other ways around. Many people think there are only two STDs – syphilis and gonorrhea cases can be spread through erotic contract.

According to Healthline”, STIs can affect genital and extragenital sites in women. Gonorrhoea and chlamydia are typically present as cervicitis. Bacterial vaginismus (BV) and trichomoniasis can also cause cervicitis, but more commonly manifest as vaginitis. HSV and HPV most typically affect the vulva or external genitalia of women. Below is the disease that women can contract from men during coupling.

Chlamydia.

Gonorrhea.

Trichomoniasis.

Hepatitis A & B.

Human papillomatosis (HPV)

Herpes.

Syphilis.

HIV.

The only sure way to prevent STIs is by not having intercourse. However, every woman form should protect themselves from copulation to keep their body strong and healthy.

