NEWS

Disease Women Can Contract From Men During Sex

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 348 1 minute read

Do you know as a woman, you can contract the disease from a man during intercourse? A lot of women don’t know that despite the deed being very sweet it can also be bitter in other ways around. Many people think there are only two STDs – syphilis and gonorrhea cases can be spread through erotic contract.

According to Healthline”, STIs can affect genital and extragenital sites in women. Gonorrhoea and chlamydia are typically present as cervicitis. Bacterial vaginismus (BV) and trichomoniasis can also cause cervicitis, but more commonly manifest as vaginitis. HSV and HPV most typically affect the vulva or external genitalia of women. Below is the disease that women can contract from men during coupling.

Chlamydia.

Gonorrhea.

Trichomoniasis.

Hepatitis A & B.

Human papillomatosis (HPV)

Herpes.

Syphilis.

HIV.

The only sure way to prevent STIs is by not having intercourse. However, every woman form should protect themselves from copulation to keep their body strong and healthy.

Tonybestie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Abducted Ekiti APC Chairman Regains Freedom

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: 12m Households In Nigeria To Get N8,000 Monthly – Tinubu; Senate Confirms Nomination Of Service Chiefs

9 mins ago

Reasons Why Obi’s Campaign Makes Fresh Call For INEC Dismissal

18 mins ago

‘I Celebrate This Godly Woman’ – Tinubu Says As He Congratulates Folu Adeboye On Her 75th Birthday

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button