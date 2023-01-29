NEWS

Disappointment Is An Energizer For Me, You Disappoint Me, I Work Harder-Tinubu Says At Edo Town Hall

Disappointment Is An Energizer For Me, You Disappoint Me, I Work Harder-Tinubu Says At Edo Town Hall

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has boasted that disappointment is an energizer for him.

He made this known while speaking to his audience at a town hall meeting in Edo State.

The town hall meeting was attended by stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in the state, different trade groups and civil society organizations.

In his words at the meeting today, he said; “We must rescue Edo State. I am ready to work with you. Take lantern, go from house to house. Don’t get angry. Anger does not solve problems. Disappointment is an energiser for me. You Disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

News Source – Bayo Onanuga Official Facebook Page

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds
News )

