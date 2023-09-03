Direct Appointees to Print, Publicly Display Oath of Office – Prince Adewole Adebayo Tells Tinubu

In an interview with VANGUARD newspaper, Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, shared his perspective on various aspects of governance and the current administration under President Bola Tinubu. Adebayo gracefully acknowledged the importance of public officials upholding their oaths of office and emphasized its critical role in advancing the nation.

Regarding President Tinubu’s charge to his ministers to prioritize the interests of Nigeria over regional affiliations, Adebayo applauded the sentiment behind it but stressed the necessity for all public officials, including the President himself, to diligently uphold their oaths of office. He suggested that President Tinubu direct all his appointees to print and publicly display the oath of office in their offices as a daily reminder of their solemn commitments.

When asked about his satisfaction with the appointment of ministers and the possibility of better placements, Adebayo expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s selection. He recognized that the choice of ministers reflects the President’s judgment and vision for the nation. Adebayo highlighted that as a presidential candidate who lost the election, he does not have the authority to dictate specific ministerial assignments. He firmly believed that the voters’ choice of President Tinubu indicated trust in his judgment.

Adebayo explained that the experiences and outcomes during President Tinubu’s tenure would be shaped by his philosophy, world view, and the actions of his ministers. He used the example of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to illustrate how ministers’ actions are aligned with the President’s vision.

Adebayo acknowledged that if he were the President, his choice of ministers might have differed, but he respected President Tinubu’s prerogative in forming his cabinet.

ChatterBoxx (

)