Dino: You Do Not Need To Be Scared Of APC Because Of Someone Who Calls Himself A White Lion – Dino Melaye

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in the 2018 Kogi state election, former senator Dino Melaye, recently spoke with people and provided some advise. In the course of their conversation, he urged the electorate to disregard statements made by a man who calls himself a “white lion” and to not fear the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party in power. He made it clear that such charges are unfounded and unjustified.

In his words, “my people, don’t be afraid of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of someone who called himself a white lion. Have you ever seen a white lion before? It is just a mere lie.” He added, “governor Yahaya Bello kept spending billions when I was being attacked by security agencies and the electoral body.”

Melaye continued by focusing on actions of Governor Yahaya Bello, claiming that Bello spent a lot of money during times when Melaye was under opposition from the security services and the electoral board. The former senator expressed confidence in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying, “I want you all to understand today that the PDP holds a stronger position than the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.”

Dino Melaye then addressed worries about education, noting that he had already finished building four school blocks in the Aseni neighborhood. If elected governor, he vowed to carry out similar initiatives in other towns. With his interaction, Melaye hoped to reassure people, highlight the strength of his party, and demonstrate his dedication to tackling regional problems, particularly those involving education.

