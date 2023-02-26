Dino Melaye Warns INEC Against Compromising The Results, Says Nigerians Are Ready To Die This Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dino Melaye, a member of the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC), has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against interfering with the presidential election results scheduled for February 25th. In his warning, issued on February 26th, Melaye urged INEC to announce the authentic results reflecting the people’s choice without creating any violence.

Melaye also cautioned against any manual computation or compromise of the election results. He emphasized that any attempt by INEC or security agencies to compromise the election results would lead to catastrophic consequences, asserting that Nigerians are prepared to sacrifice their lives this time around.

Many Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction with INEC’s delay in uploading the election results to the portal for public access, a concern that Melaye shares. Given the current political climate, it is essential for all stakeholders to uphold the rule of law and ensure a free and fair election process.

Fastupdates247 (

)