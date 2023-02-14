NEWS

Dino Melaye Shares Video, Says APC Thugs Attacked PDP Supporters In Lagos

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to share a video of PDP supporters lamenting how the APC thugs attacked them. 

Dino Melaye who took to his microblogging, Twitter some minutes ago to share the video said the All Progressive Congress (APC) thugs attacked the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) supporters in Lagos state. 

According to the video, one of the women believed to be a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was heard speaking in Yoruba dialect narrating how they were allegedly attacked by the APC thugs. 

She mentioned the names of the thugs. She said they came to their area in groups to attack them and destroy their properties. 

In the tweet shared by Dino, he said; 

“APC thugs attacked PDP supporters in Lagos.” 

Watch the video by clicking the link below: 

https://twitter.com/_dinomelaye/status/1625224967456432135?t=ld1LNfPq9Pq27N7zsVqKlg&s=19

