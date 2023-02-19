Dino Melaye Shares Video Of Him Raising His Walking Stick To Mimic Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It would appear that the cold war between Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) is about to take on a new dimension as the heat of the forthcoming general election scheduled for February 25th, 2023 gets more intense. The election is scheduled to take place on February 25th, 2023.

A couple of hours ago, he went on his verified Instagram page and posted a video of himself raising his walking stick in an attempt to imitate Bola Ahmed Tinubu when the National Anthem was being recited. In the caption, he claimed that he was emulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

An image of him addressing a large crowd can be seen in a video that was shared by a former senator who is also the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign councillor. In the video, he can be seen dramatically raising his walking stick at the moment that the beat for the recitation of the national anthem comes on.

Dino Mealaye decided to illustrate the incident in which the Presidential candidate of the ruling Party was seen raising his walking stick in honour of the national anthem during a recent campaign rally in the Rivers states. Remember that the candidate was photographed doing so throughout the event.

According to him… “Reproducing the Emilokan National Anthem on Photocopiers”

