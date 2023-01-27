Dino Melaye Reveals Who The Family Of Ibrahim Babangida Have Endorsed As Next President Of Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has revealed who the family of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida are supporting ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dino Melaye, who is known for his outspokenness stated on his verified Facebook page that the Minna-based elder statesman’s family have endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku Abubakar, who hails from Adamawa State is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dino Melaye said on his verified Facebook page; “We want to thank the family of Ex-President Ibrahim Babangida for endorsing Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria. This position was expressed by Mohammed Babangida in Delta State on Wednesday during the commissioning of Maryam Babangida Film village and leisure park.”

The recent post by the former Senator on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Dino Melaye Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (

)