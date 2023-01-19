A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Dino Melaye reacts to video where APC campaign DG. Simon Lalong says it is Tinubu turn to chop

Senator Dino Melaye, a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, responded to a video in which Governor Simon Lalong, director-general of the APC presidential campaign, claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should take the fall.

As seen in the numerous photos and videos that were posted to social media yesterday, the APC ruling party brought their campaign train to the city of Ilorin, Kwara state. A sizable crowd of Batified people graced the campaign rally.

On the other hand, the governor of Plateau state and the APC campaign director stated during the rally that Asiwaju will now take the chopping block. It is now Asiwaju’s turn, your turn, and our turn once he has performed well. You will die alone if you chop it out on your own. His turn to shop now that he wasn’t the only one who chopped.

“At the APC…campaign event in Ilorin, the DG of its campaign council, Simeon Lalong explained the meaning of emilokan,” said Senator Dino Melaye, who may have witnessed the video, in response on his verified Twitter account. According to him, Tinubu will now chop. Never do him in Lagos.

