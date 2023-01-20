Dino Melaye Reacts To Video Of APC Members Allegedly Using APC Cars To Campaign For Atiku

In a viral video making waves on social media, some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ware seen Allegedly using APC cars to campaign for the peoples democratic party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to the video, member of the peoples democratic party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he claimed that the incident happened in the city of Abuja.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Dino Melaye, he said; “This is happening live here in Abuja city on friday, as You Can See APC Members Are Using APC Cars To Campaign For Atiku In Front Of APCO Atiku Campaign Office”.

