Dino Melaye Reacts Over Video Of Adams Oshiomhole Lambasting President Buhari Over Currency Redesign

It is no longer news that Nigerians have been experiencing hardship in accessing the new Naira notes that has been introduced by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that only the 200 naira old note shall be a legal tender following president Buhari instructions. Buhari ordered that 500 and 1000 is no longer a legal tender.

However, Nigerian masses continue to suffer even as we approach the 2023 presidential election which is coming up in three days time.

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress who is also seeking a senatorial seat blasted the president for introducing a policy that is affecting Nigerians.

In a video shared by Spokesperson of Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, Adams Oshiomhole is heard saying that President Muhammadu Buhari does not bother about APC.

“I don’t have a hand in the issue of currency change that president Muhammadu Buhari introduced. If he want to change currency, he would have done it during his own election. What you do not do during your time, don’t use it to spoil another person’s time. ” Adams Oshiomhole said.

