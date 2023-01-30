Dino Melaye Reacts As Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe In Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about 25 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu has suffered yet another Gaffe during his campaign in Uyo today.

The former Lagos State governor suffered the gaffe while addressing the teaming APC supporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday. Asiwaju said “When they made Atiku senate president”

This is not the first time Asiwaju Tinubu is suffering from Gaffe in the ongoing electioneering campaigns. It happens in several occasions.

Reacting over the Gaffe he suffered today, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye said the incident is an indication of advanced dementia.

“Manifestation of advanced dementia garnished with cronic memory loss exhibited by Tinubu again today in Uyo.” Dino Melaye posted on his social media account.

