Dino Melaye Reacts As Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe In Campaign Rally In Osun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has taken his campaign train to Osun state to continue his political engagement with about three weeks until Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the campaign trail for the presidential election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission has set for 25 February 2023, the former governor of Lagos State has been making the rounds.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s campaign rally in Osun state drew a large crowd of enthusiastic fans.

While discussing his objectives for the education sector at the rally in Osun state, Asiwaju Tinubu made yet another embarrassing gaffe.

The previous government in Lagos State promised to terminate the university union’s frequent strikes. While speaking to the throngs of APC supporters in Yoruba, Asiwaju Tinubu proclaimed, “Call me bastard if you spend less than eight years in school.”

Senator Dino Melaye, the campaign spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign, responded to the gaffe. After the jump, you can see Dino’s reaction.

writer11 (

)