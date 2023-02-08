Dino Melaye Reacts As Members Of the Six States In The North East Decamped From LP To PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as members of 6 states in North East decamped from Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With few days left to the 2023 presidential election, it was reported that members of the Labour Party (LP) of the six states, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Taraba, Borno, and Gombe states of the Northeast geo-political zone resigned their membership from the Labour Party, and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party to support the presidential ambition of the party’s presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

While reacting to this report, Dino Melaye who took to his microblogging, Twitter to share the video said Labour Party PCC members of the Six 6 states in the northeast decamped from Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Dino Melaye made it known that the six members have declared their unalloyed support for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the soon-to-come presidential election.

On that note, Dino Melaye concluded his statement that Atiku Abubakar is winning the presidential election.

According to the tweet shared by Dino, he said;

