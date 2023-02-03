NEWS

Dino Melaye Reacts As He Shares Old Video Of Wike Promising To Announce His Candidate By January

After uploading an old video of Governor Nyesom Wike promising to name his chosen presidential candidate by January, Dino Melaye, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, responded.

One of the G-5 governors, Nyesom Wike, opposes former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency.

Prior to beginning their campaign for the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the G-5 Governors, popularly known as the Integrity Group, have demanded the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman.

The G-5 Governors are Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Okezie Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Nyesom Wike had promised to name his chosen candidate for president by January of this year last year.

Dino Melaye responded on his verified Facebook page after sharing the video, stating; “Oga Wike, how market? January don pass oooo. Integrity is a virtue.”

