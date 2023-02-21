Dino Melaye Reacts After Seeing The Numbers Of Polling Agents That The LP Registered

Former Kogi lawmaker and member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Sen Dino Melaye has reacted to the registered polling agents by each of the political parties across the federation

It is no longer News that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the total number of Polling Agents of all the political parties

The electoral body Released the list on Monday so that all the parties can start working and also get prepared ahead of the Saturday election

However, in a post that the former kogi lawmaker shared on his official Twitter page, after seeing the list, he threw a jibe at the labor party owing to the number of registered polling agents that the party has

He started by dropping the lists and subsequently advising the supporters of the Labour party not to waste their votes

According to him ” Don’t waste your votes, God hates waste ooo “

