Dino Melaye Mocks LP After Seeing The Numbers Of The Polling Agents They Registered

Former Kogi lawmaker and member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, has responded to the recently released list of registered polling agents by each of the political parties across the federation. It is no secret that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had made the total number of Polling Agents of all the political parties public on Monday, in order to enable parties to start working and get prepared ahead of the Saturday election.

In light of this, Senator Melaye took to his official Twitter page to share his reaction to the registered polling agents of each political party. After reviewing the list, he made a quip at the Labour party for having a significantly lower number of registered polling agents than other parties.

He shared the lists and advised the supporters of the Labour party not to waste their votes, saying, ‘Don’t waste your votes, God hates waste ooo’.”

What do you think of Senator Dino Melaye’s response to the registered polling agents by each of the political parties across the federation? Do you agree with his statement about not wasting votes, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Content created and supplied by: Ambaz (via 50minds

News )

#Dino #Melaye #Mocks #Numbers #Polling #Agents #RegisteredDino Melaye Mocks LP After Seeing The Numbers Of The Polling Agents They Registered Publish on 2023-02-21 09:02:10