Different Styles of Braids.

In Africa, braiding of hair is important to women because it makes them look more beautiful and attractive especially when is neatly braided by a professional hairdresser.

Braiding of hair is a long time activity which has been on board right from the olden days.

Some women like their braids to be long while some prefer it to be short.

While braiding the hair, a professional hairdresser uses a comb, a styling gel, and a hair cream.

However some hairdressers also make use of attachments, wool or tread to braid the hair.

However, these attachments also come in different colours.

These attachments help to grip the hair properly and also makes it to look more attractive.

Some women like their hairs to be braided regularly, while some women prefer only braid their hair when they have an occasion to attend.

Below are some beautiful styles of braids done by professional hairdressers.

