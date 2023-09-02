Different Style Of Outfits Your Tailor Can Sew For You

There are so many lovely outfits your tailor can sew for you and I’ll outline some of them right here for you;

– Peplum tops; You can design your Peplum top with a unique sleeve design just to make it more unique and classy. Having Peplum tops in your wardrobe is very nice and advisable because your Peplum top can actually fit into several events and ceremonies.

– You can ask your tailor to sew a simple gown with two different sleeve design for you. A typical example of a gown with different sleeve design is displayed below. You can use a Head-wrap that has the same color with your gown to rock this style of attire. In the picture displayed below, you can see that the lady’s Head-wrap, purse, necklace and cloth all have the same color which is purple and this actually made her look more Elegant and stylish.

– Gowns with embroidery design; As a woman, instead if wearing clothes with very simple designs all the time, you can just go with an attire that has an embroidery design on any part, it could be on the sleeves, neckline, hem or any other area depending on what you really want.

– Outfits with open chest design; This particular style of attire would be loved and cherished by ladies who love putting on necklace because the open chest would allow the necklace to be very visible. Any type of Necklace would be highly suitable for this style.

Do well to put on a good footwear.

Promise03 (

)