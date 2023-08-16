Different Hairstyles You Can Make With Wool And Thread

The combination of wool and thread could be used to fashion some truly unique hairstyles. You can make truly one of a kind hairstyles from these materials if you play around with different braiding, plaiting, and twisting techniques. The wool and thread hairstyles listed below are great options whether you’re trying to channel your inner hippie or are simply looking to shake up your look. Here are a few ideas for wool hairstyles that you can try.

Braided hairstyles made of thread and wool

Maintain forward momentum and split your hair down the middle. Start with a small section of hair from one side and braid it tightly. Repeat the process on the back. You can now weave with yarn or thread of any color using the braids as a guide. Hair should be braided until the ends reach the nape of the neck. Make a knot with the wool or thread, then secure it with a clear elastic for a show-stopping finish.

Twist wool bun

Put your hair in a bun and secure it behind your ears. If you divide your ponytail in two and twist the pieces together, you have a rope. Wrap the twisted length around the ponytail’s foundation to complete the bun. Put in some bobby pins to keep the bun in place.

Fishtail braided with thread

First, a piece of hair is fishtailed. Using strands of wool or thread in different colors allows you to create a braid with visual impact.

Plaited wool hairstyle

Split your hair down the middle and snip off a small section of one side. Start a plait and keep adding more wool or thread. After you’ve plaited to the very end, secure it with a thin elastic band. Repeat this process until both sides are complete. This is a great way to experiment with a bohemian look and feel.

Loudplug (

)