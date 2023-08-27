NEWS

Different Categories Of Outfits For Matured Ladies

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

There are so many lovely and unique style of outfits you can wear as a woman and I’ll outline them in this article;

– Long gowns; There are so many lovely events you can attend with your long gown and some of those events are;

i. Traditional events; There are so many traditional events that takes place on a regular basis in our various communities and villages. Some of those native Ceremonies are; wrestling tournaments, chieftaincy title coronations, etc. These amazing gown styles will definitely make you stand out and also fetch you lots of amazing compliments.

ii. Church programs; you can also wear a long gown to church. You can use any type of material to sew a gown, different Jewelries can be used to compliment your long gown, for instance, you can wear a bag that is sewn with an Ankara material.

– Skirt and Blouse; You can also wear a very nice skirt and blouse to church programs. You can use any type of material like; Ankara, chiffon, satin, lace and Adire to sew a very nice skirt and blouse. You can Compliment different materials together to produce a unique skirt and blouse.

When you wear any of the skirt and blouse displayed here, endeavor to compliment with the right footwear, you can go with a high heel or flat shoe depending on the one that keeps you comfortable. You can go with the leather shoes.

Jumpsuits are also nice and you can wear them as a matured lady.

SpicyBee (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I would have chosen to vote for Obi instead of BAT, but Obi will not be able to govern Nigeria–Wunmi i Akintide

6 mins ago

Reactions as Sani says people are now googling to verify about Chicago because they are inquisitive

16 mins ago

The Practice Of Children Being Born Out Of Wedlock Isn’t A Proper Foundation To Build A Family- Faith Oyedepo

27 mins ago

What I Saw, In The First Miracle I Would Ever Witness As An 8 Year Old Boy—Dr Olukoya

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button