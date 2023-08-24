Did Emefiele obey supreme court order when Nigerians were dying for lack of cash- Chief Frank Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori, a former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has made some statement about the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. Kokori claims that Emefiele did not adhere to a court order during a period when Nigerians were facing cash shortages and suffering.

According to a report from Sun , Kokori expressed his opinion that Emefiele could have been celebrated as a hero if he had chosen not to follow President Buhari’s directive and had resigned from his position as CBN Governor. Kokori cited an instance where the Supreme Court had issued a judgment allowing individuals to access their bank accounts, which were previously restricted due to a lack of cash availability. Despite the court’s decision, Kokori alleged that Emefiele did not comply with the order, and this had negative consequences for the people, causing hardship and distress.

Kokori further suggested that the CBN is an independent institution, and if Emefiele disagreed with the actions taken, he could have chosen to resign in protest. In Kokori’s view, this would have positioned Emefiele as a hero who stood up for the rule of law and the rights of the people. The underlying sentiment in Kokori’s statement reflects his dissatisfaction with Emefiele’s alleged failure to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians during a critical time. It also highlights the expectation of adherence to court orders and the idea that standing up for principles could lead to admiration and respect.

In his words; ”Did Emefiele obey the Supreme Court judgement when Nigerians were dying for lack of cash? When a man that has so much money in the bank could not take more than N5000 from his account and the Supreme Court said released the money. Did Emefiele and Buhari obey the court order? And everybody was dying. The Central Bank of Nigeria is an independent organization. So, if Emefiele did not agree, he should have resigned and he could have become a hero. We do not have any sympathy for him.”

