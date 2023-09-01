Do you know there is a link between sleep quality and diabetes? People suffering from diabetes even when they are not aware of the state of their blood sugar lebel tend to notice certain signs or symptoms when they try to sleep at night. These signs end up being sign of diabetes and need attention.

In this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some of the diabetic Signs you may notice at night while trying to sleep. Diabetes affects a person’s sleep quality and as such, every one needs to know the signs because these signs sometimes serve as a wake up call for people who don’t know the state of their sugar level. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

How Diabetes Affects A Person’s Sleep

1. When the blood sugar lebel is high, it can cause frequent urination thus making you wake up numerous times to urinate in the middle of the night which ends up ruining your sleep quality.

2. High blood sugar can make your body draw more water from your tissues which ends up making you feel dehydrated, prompting you to get up countless times in the night for a glass of water. This makes you wake up in the middle of the night that you should be asleep just to drink water.

3. High blood sugar comes with certain symptoms such as sweating, sharp pains in certain parts of the body due to neuropathy of the lower extremities which can end up making your sleep quality low and painful. So you may not be able to get adequate night rest due to the elevated blood sugar level. If you notice these signs, endeavour to see a doctor for proper checkup.

