Dethroned Emir Sanusi’s portrait resurfaces in Kano Govt House

A portrait of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II hanging on the coronation hall wall of Kano State Government house has generated wide reactions and palpable fears in the ancient city of Kano.

The Nation report that, The portrait has since been trending on social media.

There was speculation in the ancient city that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had concluded plans to reinstate Emir Sanusi as the sole Emir of Kano instead of the five existing Emirs.

With the Emir of Kano serving as the Chairman of the State Councils of Emirs, Ganduje had divided the State Emirate Councils into five primary Kano, Rano, Karaye, Bichi, and Gaya.

Although Sanusi’s reinstatement efforts had been repeatedly rejected by the state government, the 14th Fulani Emir’s recent reappearance at the major coronation hall set tongues wagging.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor’s chief press secretary, responded to the removal of the Sanusi portrait by saying that it was part of an ongoing effort to update the coronation hall, and that the 14th Emir’s portrait was returned because the building is named after him.

The Nation report that, The coronation hall was constructed for the presentation of his staff of office after he was crowned as the emir succeeding the late Alhaji Ado Bayero in 2014 during the administration of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, according to a statement from Dawakin-Tofa.

“Accordingly, his portrait will always be there. The ongoing renovation to give the Coronation hall a facelift includes bringing back the image of the 14th, according to Dawakin-Tofa.

