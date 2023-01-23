This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite Wike’s threat of legal action, PDP constitutes Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

The National body of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Sen. Iyorcha Ayu has constituted a caretaker committee for its Ekiti state chapter, to run the affair of the party in the state for a period of three months despite the threatening of legal action by the leader of the G-5 governors, Gov. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known today, Sunday 22nd January, 2023 via its twitter handle @OfficialPDPNig in a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

The statement reads: The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the composition of the Ekiti State PDP Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Ekiti State Chapter of our Party for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

The Members of the Ekiti State PDP Caretaker Committee are

1. Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen -Chairman

2. Hon. Ojoade Fajana – Member

3. Chief Mrs Adijat Eniola Balogun – member

4. Hon. Oladimeji Joshua Ayodele- member

5. Chief Boboye Adekunle – member

6. Hajia Lawal Idayat Tosin – member

7. Comrade Waliu Olawole Oladipupo – member

8. Erelu Toyin Olumilua Mark – member

9. Dr. Alade Beatrice Modupe – Member

10. Aare Temitope Amerijoye – Member

11. Barr. Dosu Babatunde – Member/Secretary

This appointment is with immediate effect. The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to continue to work together and remain focused on the task ahead.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday 21st January, 2023 described the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an act of tyranny that will be challenged in court.

