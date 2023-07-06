Despite Tinubu’s visit to Amaechi’s Home & His Offer Of Collaboration, Amaechi Refused – Okocha

Okocha criticized Tony Cole’s lackluster performance as the APC coordinator, citing the absence of billboards, banners, posters, or jingles in his campaigns. Notably, Cole never mentioned Tinubu during his campaigns. Okocha explained that Amaechi’s decision to distance himself from Tinubu stemmed from his fear that associating with Tinubu would negatively impact his own aspirations for the governorship. Therefore, Amaechi chose to completely avoid any mention of Tinubu in order to safeguard his own political ambitions.

Chief Tony Okocha, the former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, has made allegations against Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transport and a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to Okocha, Amaechi refused to collaborate with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard-bearer of the APC in the last presidential election. This revelation was conveyed through a public statement released by Okocha.

It is worth noting that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and a key figure in the APC, eventually emerged as the winner of the election, defeating other strong contenders to secure the highest political office in the country.

In response to Okocha’s claims, Tony Okocha, who is also a member of the APC in Rivers State, confirmed that Amaechi did indeed decline the opportunity to work with Tinubu. Okocha revealed that despite Tinubu’s visit to Amaechi’s house and his offer of collaboration, Amaechi remained unyielding. Amaechi’s campaign efforts were minimal, as he only attended two rallies throughout Nigeria. Instead, Amaechi assigned Tony Cole, the APC governorship candidate in the state at that time, to carry out his campaign activities.

