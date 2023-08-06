NEWS

Despite The Ongoing Legal Wrangling, 2023 Presidential Election Is One Of The Most Credible–Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

According to Vanguard, President Bola Tinubu claimed that the 2023 presidential election was one of the most credible in Nigeria’s history, despite ongoing legal wrangling between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties contesting his victory.

The petitions tabled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labor Party (LP), and the Allied People’s Movement (APM) are currently before the Abuja Presidential Petitions Court.

A verdict is expected in the coming days. Tinubu made the remarks during the first session of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja.

He emphasized the importance of unity and single-mindedness within the APC and urged members to remain focused on the party’s core values, development, progress, and posterity.

He noted the legal challenges but reiterated his belief that the election was one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history and that the party must continue to respect the mandate of the people.

Johnwilbow (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

25% in FCT is compulsory, neither Atiku nor Tinubu had it; they fell short of the requirement-Momodu

4 mins ago

Bolaji Akinyemi Criticizes South African Television For Blaming Bola Tinubu For Coup In Niger Repubic

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Pressure Mounts On Niger Coup Leaders As Deadline Nears, Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

17 mins ago

What is Nigeria’s strategic national interest in Niger Republic?- Dele Farotimi asks

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button