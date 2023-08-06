Despite The Ongoing Legal Wrangling, 2023 Presidential Election Is One Of The Most Credible–Tinubu

According to Vanguard, President Bola Tinubu claimed that the 2023 presidential election was one of the most credible in Nigeria’s history, despite ongoing legal wrangling between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties contesting his victory.

The petitions tabled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labor Party (LP), and the Allied People’s Movement (APM) are currently before the Abuja Presidential Petitions Court.

A verdict is expected in the coming days. Tinubu made the remarks during the first session of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja.

He emphasized the importance of unity and single-mindedness within the APC and urged members to remain focused on the party’s core values, development, progress, and posterity.

He noted the legal challenges but reiterated his belief that the election was one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history and that the party must continue to respect the mandate of the people.

Johnwilbow (

)