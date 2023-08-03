NEWS

Despite Some Of Flaws, The 2022 Electoral Act Is A Massive Improvement On The 2010 Act- Obi’s Lawyer

Michaelson Hon Esq, One of the legal practitioners currently representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the ongoing presidential election petition court has stated that the 2022 electoral act is a massive improvement on the 2010 act

Recall that the act was signed into law by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari before his administration expired on May 29

The labour party lawyer, in his latest post, while trying to speak about the 2023 general elections, said that the electoral act is a massive improvement on the previous one

He said although there were flaws but it brought about some changes in the just concluded elections

He proceeded to say that the act has resulted in some politicians surprisingly making effort to ensure transparency in elections”

“Our Politicians surprisingly made efforts to ensure transparency In elections through the act”

