Despite Not Campaigning, Sowore’s Quest For Campaign Fund Donations Stirs Reactions Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has once again solicited for fund donation to pursue his presidential ambition by engaging in presidential campaigns as his fellow presidential candidates have been doing.

In his tweet, Omoyele noted that to push through the last lap of his revolutionary presidential campaign, he needs the supports of the good people of Nigeria. He therefore urged them to donate to his campaign to win more supporters to stand a chance in winning the presidential election which will commence in a few weeks to come.

In his words, “we seek the support of Nigerians to push through the last lap of our revolutionary Presidential campaign“.

However, it is obvious that the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has not been campaigning ever since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC gave approval for presidential rallies.

His rivals, especially the 3 major contenders, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have been campaigning from states to states, online and offline. However, Omoyele Sowore who has been criticising other presidential candidates have not been doing what his rivals are doing.

This made Nigerians worry about the actual reason for the fund donations he is seeking for through campaigns. However, as many Nigerians demand an explanation for why he is soliciting for the funds while he is not campaigning, others who believe in him promised to support him until he wins the election.

Below is his request to Nigerians to donate to his presidential campaign.

Below is how Nigerians reacted to his request.

Mr_Counselor (

)