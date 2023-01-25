Despite My Support For Tinubu The Outcome Of The Election Will Be Based On Two Major Factors–Yakassai

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has received the endorsement of Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, an elder statesman and well-known politician in Kano. The 2023 election, according to Yakassai, a politician from the grassroots, would be decided by two key criteria.

He realized that the voters’ choice might have an impact on the election’s outcome. According to him, the candidate who has been able to connect with the electorate on a greater scale would win. Yakassai claimed that despite the fact that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been running for office for a long time, he is not a strong force at the grassroots level. He was speaking from his 62 years of experience as a grassroots politician.

I have been a successful grassroots politician for more than 62 years,” he stated. In a nation like Nigeria, where I have worked in practical politics for 60 years, I believe I have the authority to assert that, despite your assumptions, circumstances may change. Despite my support for Tinubu, the outcome of the election will be based on two major factor. First and foremost, the electorate’s willingness to accept your candidacy. The second aspect is the candidate’s capacity to win over the majority of the electorate. I don’t believe Atiku has that infrastructure at the local level.

