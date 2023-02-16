‘Despite Mr. President Broadcast This Morning On The Naira Note, It’s Not Uhuru Yet’ – Ado Doguwa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa speaking in Abuja on Thursday stated that despite the broadcast by the President to bring back the 200 naira note into circulation, the dispute is not yet over. Ado Doguwa who chairs the special ad-hoc committee on the Naira redesign and cashless policy in the lower chamber of the National Assembly stated that this policy has put the APC at the disadvantage.

He lamented that President Muhammadu should be concerned about the poor masses who haven’t gotten access to the new naira note. He further stated that the CBN policy does not reflect the policy of the APC government. And that it’s one thing for the President to give order and it’s another thing for the CBN governor to carry out the order. According to him, there is no guarantee that the 200 naira notes will be made available to Nigeria.

He said, “We came to say to Mr. President that despite his broadcast this morning, in spite of the fact that he has told the CBN to make some amendment to take some new steps to ameliorate the hardship, it’s not yet Uhuru. For instance, the Central Bank has been directed to make money available. But how do we ensure that Mr. President’s directive is being carried out? That cannot be guaranteed.”

[Extracts From Punch paper]

Oxygen (

)