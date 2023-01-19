NEWS

Despite Makinde’s Absence, Atiku Says Oyo Rally Was The Best

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said Thursday’s rally in Oyo state was the best. The former vice president said making the Oyo rally last in the Southwest was saved by the best of luck in the end. Atiku briefly joined his Twitter statement on Thursday after a rally held at Mapo Hall, despite Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde’s conspicuous absence.

The PDP presidential candidate thanked the people of Oyo for their passion and enthusiasm and said their voter turnout was amazing. He promised a reward if he won the election. he wrote:

“Keeping Oyo the last rally in the southwest means doing your best in the end.” Come to your polling place with a passion for “The reward when victory is achieved is the people-centered leadership of our great party.”

