Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary for the Labour Party, claimed that Peter Obi, who stood for president but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not bring any legal proceedings in the US. Obiora Ifoh asserted that Atiku Abubakar had asked a court in the United States of America, USA, for access to Tinubu’s academic records in Chicago State University.

Photo Credit: Google

Both Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party have petitions contesting the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress with the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. Obiora Ifoh claimed that despite the illegitimacy act during the 2023 election, labour party presidential, Peter Obi clearly won the election and with a evidence that supports the side of their argument.

According The Punch paper, Obiora Ifoh’s response to the possibility that Peter Obi would sue Tinubu in the United States was, “Our candidate (Peter Obi) did not petition any court in the US concerning Tinubu.” Only Atiku did it to my knowledge. But what we’re saying is that Mr. Peter Obi, who received the most valid votes, should be officially recognised as the election’s victor.

According to the Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary: “Despite the irregularities performed during the election, Obi still clearly won. We’ve laid forth the evidence that supports our side of the argument, and we have faith that the learned justices will let that data inform their decision. Nothing can sway us from this position.

