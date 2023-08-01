Despite His Shortcomings, Wike is a Progressive, He Did Well in Rivers -APC Chieftain, Yusuf Sani

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former legislator in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Yusuf Shehu, believes that the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is a progressive, despite his shortcomings.

In an interview with THE SUN, Shehu, a former senior legislative aide to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that the ministerial nominee did well as Rivers State governor.

Commenting on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recently released ministerial nominee list, Sani said that alongside Wike, other former governors, including Nasir El’Rufai (Kaduna) and Badaru of Jigawa State, are progressives who performed well in office.

He said, “So, to be fair, former governors like El’Rufai and even Badaru of Jigawa State are good. I don’t know about the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike but from what people say, he is also a progressive governor, despite his shortcomings in some areas.”

The former legislator urged the Senate to conduct a thorough scrutiny of the ministerial nominees and root out any undesired individuals.

