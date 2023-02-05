Despite His Public Show Of Support For Tinubu, El-Rufai Is Secretly Working For Atiku – Chuks Akunna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Continuous publicity greeted his recent interview, accusing some people in the presidency, led by Muhammadu Buhari, of trying to reduce the chances of the APC to win the upcoming presidential election, Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused by a veteran journalist Chuks Akunna, a political analyst that El-Rufai works undercover for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview with the African Independent Television (AIT) a few hours ago, the Executive Director of the Authority newspaper, Akunna, argued that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should accept the public declaration of El-Rufai support as a grain of salt. The controversial statement was a public broadcast to cover up his true intentions. According to veteran journalists, El-Rufai is one of the northern governors secretly working to make Atiku’s presidency a reality.

He said; “El-Rufai has time and again proven that he is a double talker. But since Tinubu is an old fox and seems to be from the same stock, I’m sure he knows how to take El-Rufai’s “support” with a grain of salt. I am a journalist and I know that El-Rufai and some other northern governors are working for Atiku. So it’s playing to the gallery with all these statements. Well, should all these revelations from the cabal and elementals help or further destroy Tinubu’s campaign? The answer is obvious, of course.”

We also need to look at the timing of the El-Rufai eruption. Remember when he sparked similar outrage during the preparations for the APC primaries and the president had to respond with his actions? So I think El-Rufai must focus on Kaduna and find a way to fulfill the promise he made to the people of his state in the time that is running out.”

