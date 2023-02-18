This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite El-Rufai’s Declaration, Kaduna Residents Besieged CBN To Deposit Old Naira Notes

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the residents of Kaduna state have recently besieged the CBN in the early hours of today to deposit their old notes despite the stance of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, that old notes should remain legal tender in the state.

According to a news published by the Daily Trust newspaper, it was reported that as early as 3:00am, this morning, residents moved to the premises of the apex bank for fear of losing their hard earned money and that as at 7.30 am, thousands of residents were seen waiting for the process to commence.

Speaking further, Badamasi Aliyu who is known as a resident of Kuduna state claimed that he stays in Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government. But because he needed to get to the CBN’ office very early, he was forced to rent a hotel nearby to beat the time.

In addition, he further made a hilarious statement saying, “I came here around 3am and my number was 134. The process has been very tedious but I pray I will be able to deposit my money. I met people sleeping here.”

