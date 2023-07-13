Despite distress calls, Police refused to come to our aid, UNIUYO students allege

According to a report from Vanguard , students residing in a private hostel near the University of Uyo in the Useh Offot community are enraged following a recent robbery incident. They are blaming the police for neglecting their duty to protect lives and property.

According to the students, despite multiple calls for help, the police failed to come to their aid when a group of criminals invaded the upscale 48-room property on the previous Saturday. The perpetrators, numbering eight, were dressed in black and concealed their identities with masks. They were reportedly armed with guns and machetes.

The criminals gained entry into the heavily fortified property by using chemicals to weaken the fence and then breaking through with a hard wooden object. Once inside, they proceeded to ransack the rooms, terrorizing the frightened students and stealing their cash, phones, laptops, and other valuable electronics worth millions of naira.

Despite the efforts of residents from the community to assist the distressed students, they were unable to stop the robbery. Reportedly, the police arrived at the scene after the criminals had already completed their operation, which lasted for over 30 minutes.

Upon visiting the scene, our reporter observed numerous damaged doors, while the students voiced their strong dissatisfaction with the incident. Feeling extremely unsafe, some students expressed their intentions to move out of the area, regardless of its proximity to the university.

The students, fearing reprisal attacks, chose to speak anonymously. They revealed that two female students returning from class were sexually assaulted by the masked intruders.

One female student shared her horrifying experience, stating, “I was so scared. I almost fainted. The experience was dehumanizing, especially when you are in your own comfort zone. If something like this can happen here, despite all the security measures in place, then where can we feel safe?”

Another student recounted, “The incident was unimaginable. I fled into the bathroom, but they still pursued me. As you can see, they forcibly broke down the door. It is disheartening that the police, for reasons unknown to us, refused to respond despite receiving calls from both the students and the community. Help only arrived after the robbers had already fled.”

Kandies Ebenezer, an administrator of the hostel, showed reporters around the property and expressed concern over the appalling act despite the presence of stringent security measures.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Macdon Odiko, denied the allegations, stating, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command promptly responds to distress calls and has received significant commendation for its swift actions. If your sources claim that the police arrived late, it depends on when the information was provided to the police and whether the team was already responding to another distress call. In such cases, additional teams and tactical units are usually called in to save lives and protect property.”

The Ekpri Nsukara and Use Offot communities have become synonymous with crime due to frequent robberies and cult-related violence. A few months ago, four individuals were reportedly killed in the area during a clash between rival gangs vying for supremacy.

Due to the escalating insecurity, some residents, especially students, have already begun relocating from the area.

