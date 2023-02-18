Despite cash crunch, APC Campaigns on course, says Tinubu’s wife

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Remi Tinubu, the wife of Asiwaju Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, has said that the current situation in Nigeria has vindicated her party against allegations that they rent crowds for their rallies. This comes as eligible Nigerian voters prepare to head to their respective polling units in next week’s presidential poll.

You may recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency swap strategy has caused a shortage of New naira notes around the country during the past couple of weeks.

At a pre-election meeting of APC zonal, state, and local government women leaders on Friday in Abuja, Remi told the crowd that God has shut heavens and there is no money to give.

She said that the supporters turning up in droves for APC events had not been hired or charged admission.

What is happening, she claimed, is God’s hands being shown to the world.

They informed us that we were paying individuals to attend our rallies. God then declared, “Here’s what I’m going to do: I’m going to seal the sky so there’s no money and you can behold my glory.” Is this not the glory of God? Remi was quoted in the Sun paper.

