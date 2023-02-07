Desperate Politicians Are Recruiting Cultists To Be Used To Attack And Intimidate Voters – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has urged security forces in Rivers State to start taking proactive actions against cultists in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 elections.

Nyesom Wike went on to say that he has been able to gather information regarding the plan by some politicians to disrupt the coming election. Wike disclosed that some cultists are being recruited by politicians with the aim of being used to intimidate voters during the election.

Nyesom Wike urged the people of Rivers State to provide useful information about the camps of the cultists and other criminal elements and their sponsors to forward the information to the relevant authorities for adequate action.

Nyesom Wike reminded those who wish to cause confusion and chaos in Rivers State that his administration remains committed to enforcing the laws of Rivers State. Nyesom Wike went on to say that he pray that the security agencies will perform its duties so that he will not be forced to use the Rivers State Neighborhood Watch to enforce security in the state.

