Desist from telling lies against Tinubu – Group cautions Dino Melaye

A group committed to socio-political reform and humanitarian services, Social Rehabilitation Group (SRG),

has carpeted Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Senator Dino Melaye, over his recent “unguarded utterances aimed at tarnishing the image of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.

Dr. Marindoti Oludare, the group’s convener and national coordinator, spoke with journalists shortly after the group’s first meeting in Lagos and bemoaned how Melaye had all along derailed efforts to launch issue-based campaigns by spreading rumours to the public that Tinubu had previously been charged by a US court.

Oludare, a 34-year-old doctor stationed in the US, disproved Melaye’s claims made against Tinubu in a recent Channels Television broadcast by saying, “Uncle Dino was spewing a bunch of balderdash trying to protect Atiku’s emerging incidents of apparent misconduct.”

Dino is a simpleton citizen number one. We should inform Uncle Dino because he didn’t know. No legal institution ever brought an accusation against Tinubu. Prosecutors looked into the man’s accounts, and to those who do not know, this is known as an indictment.

To give you an idea of what an indictment is, Oludare remarked, “A New York court once observed that prosecutors can indict a piece of harm sandwich, especially bread and egg; and in the Tinubu case, he came out of it all clean, immaculate.

The SRG convener specifically instructed Dino to address serious accusations of abuse of office and questionable business dealings made against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar “rather than turn his responses into a circus show of forging lies against Tinubu in a laughable, diversionary method,” according to the SRG convener.

In the meantime, Oludare urged Nigerian youths to vote for a presidential candidate whose track record demonstrates an achiever par excellence during the SRG inaugural meeting in Lagos. Oludare emphasised that at this time, Nigeria needs a leader who can fix electricity and create a lot of jobs to protect the youth population.

He claimed that the SRG stood for excellent government and was ready to advance humanity through good advocacy, public education, humanitarian aid, and educational programmes.

Oludare also reaffirmed the group’s support for restructuring, which Tinubu and other progressive players have fought for and does not entail secession but rather the devolution of power to the federation’s local councils and component states for efficient management.

