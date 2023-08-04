Deputy Speaker Commends President Tinubu’s Efforts to Expand Energy Availability in Nigeria through

President Bola Tinubu initiated the Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) project, earning applause from Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu. The project aims to boost energy availability in Nigeria through the utilization of gas resources.

As per Vanguard papers on Friday, August 4, 2023, the GIPP is set to be a 1,350 MW cycle power plant with auxiliaries and balance of plant, occupying 547 hectares of land in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The need for additional power generation capacity in Nigeria necessitated the establishment of the GIPP, which will receive its gas supply through the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, already in an advanced stage of construction.

Commending President Tinubu, Deputy Speaker Kalu praised his determination to prioritize power in Nigeria, a commitment that aligns with the promises made in his manifesto. Despite facing various challenges during his initial 90 days in office, the President has stayed true to his goal of expanding energy availability through the use of gas.

“The economic multiplier effect of this project on the FCT and Nigeria is significant, as it will stimulate the economy, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the greatest job creators in any economy, thereby reducing unemployment,” Kalu stated.

The GIPP’s fuel requirements will be met through a long-term gas Sales, Purchase, and Aggregation Agreement with the Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture (SPDC JV). Once completed, the GIPP project is expected to generate an average of 10.3 million megawatts per hour (MWh) of electricity annually for sale to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) through a power purchase agreement.

Tinubu’s insistence on a three-year mandate for the project’s completion has also garnered appreciation from Deputy Speaker Kalu. This emphasis on timely execution reflects the President’s commitment to addressing the nation’s power needs promptly.

During the event, Kalu assured the public of robust oversight functions for the proper utilization of funds allocated for the project. He emphasized that relevant government agencies involved in the initiative should expect comprehensive legislative support to ensure the transparent and efficient use of taxpayers’ money.

With the AKK Gas Pipeline nearing completion and the GIPP’s construction underway, Nigeria is poised to make significant strides in energy availability. As the project progresses, the nation eagerly anticipates the positive impact it will have on the economy and the livelihoods of its citizens. Tinubu’s commitment to expanding energy resources through gas is seen as an innovative step towards a brighter and more sustainable future for Nigeria.

