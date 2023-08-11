Deputy Governor Shaibu: No IDP camp in APC; losers not welcome, Oshiomhole says

Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) says embattled Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu is not welcome in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Oshiomhole said this in Benin on Thursday when he spoke with journalists on his reaction to the rumour of Mr Shaibu’s planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC due to his current rift with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“I don’t know about that, but let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to APC, APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free. We, in APC, are satisfied the way we are,” stated the former Edo governor and APC chair. “We are happy in opposition and are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out.

Mr Oshiomhole added, “No IDP camp in APC.”

The former national chairman of the APC expressed support for zoning the governorship ticket to Edo Central for equity.

Mr Oshiomhole stated that notwithstanding political affiliations and loyalty, Edo should “be governed in peace and harmony because of the super party to which we all belong, the federal republic of Nigeria.”

“The political parties, even the rates of decamping and ‘recamping’, shows that the only thing that is constant is Nigeria and not the political parties. To that extent, as someone who has had the rare privilege to be the chief steward at Osadebay Avenue, it is my wish that this government and even future governments, regardless of the political parties, govern in peace,” the ex-Edo governor explained.

Mr Oshiomhole added, “But what I read, if that is what you are referring to about somebody going to court to complain about suspicion of about being impeached, I don’t know how court adjudicates over suspicion, maybe I am a very poor legal student.”

(NAN)