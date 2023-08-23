Deputy Governor Administers Oath of Office to Officials

Today, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three Senior Counselors, 16 Special Advisers, three Local Government Chairmen and one Administrator at the Council Chambers of Sir Kasim Ibrahim House.

In her address, the Deputy Governor said the swearing-in ceremony signposts the formation of KDSG team that will drive forward the SUSTAIN manifesto, urging the officials not to betray the high confidence placed in them.

Dr Balarabe charges them to familiarize themselves with the SUSTAIN manifesto, as it outlines the core principles guiding Governor Uba Sani’s administration, reminding them of the charge Governor Sani issued to commissioners during their swearing-in, stating “that non-performance would not be tolerated”.

The Deputy Governor emphasized the significance of the officials’ contributions to the success of the administration, urging them to remain dedicated to their responsibilities and avoid complacency.

The officials who took the oath of office today include:

Senior Counselors:

1. Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad, Counsellor on Political Matters

2. Bulus Bangui Audu, Counsellor Land Matters

3. Samaila Suleiman, Counsellor Infrastructure

Special Advisers:

1. Dr Manzo Maigari, Special Adviser on Political Matters

2. Sagir Balarabe Musa, Special Adviser Human Capital Development

3. Mary Olarerin Adeola, Special Adviser, Programme Monitoring and Evaluation

4. Umar Waziri, Special Adviser, Revenue Matters

5. Dr Abdul Ishaq, Special Adviser, Stakeholders Relations

6. Atiku Sankey, Special Adviser, Peace and Conflict Resolution

7. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Special Adviser, Economic Matters

8. Dr Mustapha Musa, Special Adviser, Legal Matters

9. Sani Sabiu, Special Adviser, Investment Promotion

10. Dr Abdullahi B Ahmed, Special Adviser, Project Monitoring and Evaluation

11. Fabian Okoye, Special Adviser, Research and Documentation

12. Mukhtar Ibrahim, Special Adviser, Chieftaincy Matters

13. Bridget A O Sulaiman, Special Adviser, Social Investment Programmes

14. Abdulkareem Meyere, Special Adviser, Energy

15. Umar Baba Bambale, Special Adviser, Drugs and Narcotics Control

16. Adamu Samaila, Special Adviser, Labour Matters

Local Government Chairmen:

1. Gambo Mathew BULUS, Chairman, Lere Local Government

2. Abdulmumuni Bawa, Chairman, Soba Local Government

3. Musa Sale, Chairman, Kubau Local Government

Additionally, Salisu Isah was appointed as the Administrator of Birnin Gwari Local Government.

