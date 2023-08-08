NEWS

Deputy Gov, Shaibu Was On The Verge Of Finalizing Moves To Defect To The APC – Godwin Obaseki

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

The executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has alleged that his deputy, Philip Shaibu was on the verge of finalizing moves to the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu won the last Governorship election in the state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Punch paper reported that Godwin Obaseki, while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North leaders, said he (Philip Shaibu) was on the verge of finalising moves to defect to the APC.

He added; “I believe that this action by him is a preemptive move to get a court order, keep his ticket and move to another party. I think it’s unfair for our party. We don’t need this sort of crisis. I have been getting calls all over the world and it’s rather sad that somebody who is part of an administration will do this to the administration because of his personal ambition.”

Source – The Punch paper

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Action Taken By Shaibu Is Unfair For Our Party, We Don’t Need This Sort Of Crisis- Obaseki

8 mins ago

Chelsea Reveal Squad Numbers For Nkunku And Several Other Players Ahead Of The 2023/24 Season

9 mins ago

Reactions As Daniel Bwala Says ECOWAS Would Not Strike Niger, It Cannot Afford To Make Such Mistake

19 mins ago

Chelsea Squad Numbers Confirmed For The 2023–24 Season As Enzo And Mudryk Change Numbers

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button