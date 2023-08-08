Deputy Gov, Shaibu Was On The Verge Of Finalizing Moves To Defect To The APC – Godwin Obaseki

The executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has alleged that his deputy, Philip Shaibu was on the verge of finalizing moves to the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu won the last Governorship election in the state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Punch paper reported that Godwin Obaseki, while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North leaders, said he (Philip Shaibu) was on the verge of finalising moves to defect to the APC.

He added; “I believe that this action by him is a preemptive move to get a court order, keep his ticket and move to another party. I think it’s unfair for our party. We don’t need this sort of crisis. I have been getting calls all over the world and it’s rather sad that somebody who is part of an administration will do this to the administration because of his personal ambition.”

Source – The Punch paper

