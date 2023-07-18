Demola Highlights Constitutional Removability of President Tinubu Amidst Election Nullification

Amid the recent comments made by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and current President, regarding the invalidation of the presidential election due to insufficient votes from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an update has emerged. Just a short while ago, Demola Olarewaju, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, took to his social media account and posted a new message, suggesting that if Tinubu was sworn in as president in accordance with the constitution, it is also possible for him to be removed by the same constitutional provisions.

Demola further stated that if Tinubu were to issue any threats of chaos following a court verdict, those threats would hold no significance. Quoting his original statement released through his official Twitter handle, he expressed, “As long as Bola Tinubu was sworn-in by the Constitution, he can be removed by the Constitution – it’s as simple as that. Resorting to manipulation and making threats of anarchy will amount to nothing once a judgment is rendered.”

In the meantime, you can view the attached screenshot of the post he shared on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

