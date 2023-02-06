Demographic Analysis of Nigeria’s Registered Voters: Insights from the INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election is a crucial aspect of democratic governance and a vibrant democracy requires an active and engaged electorate. In order to participate in the democratic process, citizens must first be registered as voters. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for maintaining an up-to-date and comprehensive voter registry in Nigeria. The latest data provided by the INEC shows the distribution of registered voters across the country, as well as the demographics of the electorate.

According to the INEC Chairman, the lowest number of registered voters is in Ekiti State, with 987,647 voters. This is followed by Bayelsa and Yobe, with 1,056,862 and 1,485,146 registered voters respectively. On the other hand, Lagos has the largest number of registered voters, with 7,060,195 citizens who are eligible to participate in the electoral process. This is followed by Kano State and Kaduna, with 5,921,370 and 4,335,208 registered voters respectively.

In terms of gender distribution, the data shows that male voters make up 52.5% of the electorate, with 49,054,162 registered voters. Female voters, on the other hand, make up 47.5% of the electorate, with 44,414,846 registered voters. It is worth noting that while the gender balance among registered voters is relatively equal, there are still some discrepancies and challenges that need to be addressed to ensure that both men and women have equal access to the electoral process.

When it comes to age distribution, the data shows that the largest group of registered voters are middle-aged people between the ages of 35 and 49. These voters make up 35.75% of the total number of registered voters, or 33,413,591 individuals. The remaining 37,060,399 voters, or 39.65%, are made up of individuals of various ages, ranging from the young to the elderly. The INEC Chairman noted that seniors over the age of 70 make up 5.66% of the total number of registered voters, or 5,294,748 individuals. These seniors also make up a significant portion of the voting-age population, with 17,700,270 individuals, or 18.94%.

Finally, the data also provides information on the occupational distribution of registered voters. According to the INEC Chairman, students make up the largest group of registered voters, with 26,027,481 individuals, or 27.8% of the total number of registered voters. This is followed by farmers and fishermen, who make up 14,742,554 individuals, or 15.8% of the population. Housewives make up the third-largest group of registered voters, with 13,006,939 individuals, or 13.9% of the population.

