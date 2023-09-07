Democracy not our destination but journey, Shettima says after tribunal judgment

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says the presidential election petition tribunal’s judgment is a testimony to Nigerians’ fate in President Bola Tinubu’s government.

“Remember, in this battle for the survival of the nation, in this grand symphony of democracy, your voice, your vote is the note that cannot be silenced, but even in this our moment of triumph, we are not going to be tampered, we will work for the unity of this nation,” said the Nigerian vice-president. “Democracy, as you all know, is not a destination but a journey, and it takes our resolve, our intent, our commitment to be the custodians of the will of the people.”

Mr Shettima made the assertion while speaking to journalists shortly after the five-member panel of justices of the tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani delivered judgment affirming Mr Tinubu’s election as president.

“My principal, President Bola Tinubu, is eternally indebted to the Nigerian people and to the leadership of the party who have been here since 9:00 a.m. Our energetic chairman and national secretary of the party, members of the national assembly, ministers, they have all been here,” added the vice-president. “One cannot adequately convey our debt of gratitude to the Nigerian people. My principal will issue a formal statement, but we felt compelled to talk to you, having spent nearly 14 to 15 hours in this chambers. There is dignity of every person that we need to honour and cherish. We want to thank you; the journey is just beginning, and we want to call on Nigerians, let us unite.”

The vice-president explained that what “binds us together supersedes whatever divides us, let us unite as a people and face our common challenges,” adding that the “trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria, the greatest black nation on earth, will make or mar that trajectory.”

(NAN)